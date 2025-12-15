King Receives China FM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received China Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, and discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and China.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, as well as readiness to enhance economic and investment cooperation.Turning to developments in the Middle East, His Majesty stressed the need for adherence to the terms of the agreement to end the war on Gaza in all its stages, and to stop attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.The King called for stepping up international efforts to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting the importance of continued cooperation between China and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation in that regard.His Majesty reiterated the need to support Palestinians in obtaining their full legitimate rights, stressing that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve just and comprehensive peace.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and China's Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei attended the meeting.