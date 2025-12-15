Talks Between Zelensky And US Delegation Conclude In Berlin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A source in the Ukrainian delegation told this to Ukrinform.

The source added that the Ukrainian leader has already arrived for a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelensky coordinates position with Stubb ahead of Berlin meetings

As reported, on December 14 in Berlin, Zelensky held a round of talks with the U.S. delegation led by Witkoff and Kushner. It was agreed that negotiations on the peace plan would continue today.

Photo: Zelensky / Telegram