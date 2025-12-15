EU Introduces New Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the EU Council stated this on its website.

The sanctions list was expanded to include businessmen linked, directly or indirectly, to Russia's state-owned oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. All of them are involved in an economic sector that provides a substantial source of income for the government of the Russian Federation.

In addition, according to the press service, they control vessels transporting crude oil or petroleum products, originating in Russia or being exported from Russia, concealing the actual origin of the oil, while practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices.

"The entities targeted today are shipping companies based in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Russia which own or manage tankers that are subject to restrictive measures imposed by the EU or by other countries for being part of Russia's shadow fleet, and that transport crude oil or petroleum products while practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices," the press service reported.

The assets of those included on the sanctions list are frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds available to the sanctioned persons.

Individuals are also subject to travel bans, including entry into or transit through EU member states.

Sanctions currently apply to more than 2,600 individuals and entities that have been listed in connection with Russia's unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant legal acts were published in the Official Journal of the EU.

As reported, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, the EU significantly expanded sanctions against Russia to substantially weaken its economic base, deprive it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly limit its ability to wage war.

In its conclusions of December 19, 2024, the European Council reiterated its strong condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, confirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and stated that efforts to further restrict Russia's ability to wage war must continue, including through the introduction of additional sanctions.

Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine