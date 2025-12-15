Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Valerie Morkevicius

2025-12-15
  • Associate Professor, Political Science, Colgate University
My work focuses on the just war traditions, reading them through a realist lens. I've recently published a book with Cambridge University Press (Realist Ethics: Just War Traditions as Power Politics, 2018), and I've published numerous articles applying just war principles to contemporary issues, including cyberwarfare and artificial intelligence.

  • –present Associate Professor, Political Science, Colgate University
  • 2008 University of Chicago, PhD, Political Science

