Assistant Professor of Political Science, Sam Houston State University

Stewart Ulrich is an Assistant Professor of Poltical Science at Sam Houston State University, starting Fall 2025. He completed his PhD in Political Science at the University of Georgia in May 2025. He studies within American Politics with an emphasis on institutions and public opinion. His research focuses on presidential unilateral power, citizen reactions to those powers, and presidential elections. Ulrich has served as instructor of record for U.S. Presidency (both in-person and online), Introduction to American Government, and the Graduate Teaching Seminar. In his dissertation, "Not So Fast Mr. President: Constraints on Unilateral Presidential Power," Ulrich looks at how presidents use their power and how the public responds and constrains it. His publications focus on presidential nominations and elections across time. Ulrich believes in civic education and the power of helping citizens be active participants in their government. To this end, he has served as a poll worker for the past two years. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, eating out, traveling to new places, and listening to podcasts and audiobooks.

–present Assistant Professor of Political Science, Sam Houston State University

Experience