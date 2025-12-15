403
Kuwiat's Assistant FM For Human Rights Discusses Cooperation With OIC Commission Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 15 (KUNA) --- The State of Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah held talks on Monday with Dr. Hadi Al-Yami, Executive Director of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) on bilateral cooperation in the field of human rights.
The talks took place on the sidelines of Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah's chairing of the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the 26th regular session of the OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, which began on Sunday at the organization's headquarters in Jeddah.
During the meeting, Dr. Al-Yami praised Kuwait's role in supporting the human rights agenda within the commission and expressed his aspiration to enhance cooperation with member states to further develop the commission's working mechanisms in line with international human rights standards.
The Kuwaiti delegation participating in the second day of the 26th regular session includes Deputy Permanent Representative and Counselor at Kuwait's mission to the OIC Turki Al-Daihani, as well as Diplomatic Attache at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zainab Mansouri. (end)
