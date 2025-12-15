403
Fire at Tokyo Private Sauna Room Leaves Two Dead
(MENAFN) Two individuals perished following a blaze at a private-room sauna facility in central Tokyo on Monday, police and fire authorities confirmed.
Emergency responders received a distress call at approximately 12:25 p.m. local time reporting an activated alarm at a sauna positioned on the third floor of a five-story structure in Akasaka.
According to the Tokyo Fire Department and the Metropolitan Police Department, part of the interior wall in one of the individual sauna rooms was burned, and the fire was extinguished about an hour later.
A man and a woman, believed to be customers in their 30s, were found unconscious inside the room and later confirmed dead at the hospital.
A facility representative informed The Asahi Shimbun the establishment had been operating since morning hours, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
