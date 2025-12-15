MBX Biosciences To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference On January 13

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at and participate in the 44Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco being held on January 12-15, 2026.

44 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Format: Company presentation and 1x1 meetings

Time: 3:45 p.m. PT/ 6:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Francisco, California

The live webcast can be accessed in the events section of the MBX Biosciences website at . Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEPTM platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company's pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) preparing for Phase 3 development; an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates; and imapextide (MBX 1416) for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 2 development. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Cassidy McClain

Inizio Evoke Comms

...

(619) 694-6291

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

...