Dense Fog Grounds Hundreds of Flights in India’s New Delhi
(MENAFN) Hundreds of flight operations faced disruption Monday as hazardous smog engulfed India's capital territory and surrounding areas, aviation authorities confirmed.
The New Indian Express reported that poor visibility forced Indigo to cancel 109 flights, while Air India scrapped 37 departures. Air India Express acknowledged 20 flights were affected throughout its northern India network.
Hindustan Times stated 400 flights experienced delays as dense smog blanketed the capital region, severely limiting visibility for aircraft operations.
Meanwhile, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 498, firmly within the higher end of the severe category.
Delhi authorities have issued urgent advisories for residents—particularly children and individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions—to remain indoors and wear protective masks when venturing outside.
Industrial operations and vehicular traffic constitute major pollution sources in the metropolis, compounded by widespread construction activity. Air quality deteriorates significantly during winter months as atmospheric conditions trap pollutants close to ground level.
