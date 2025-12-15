'Civilizational Erasure' Charge Is Bunkbut Europe Needs A Plan

MENAFN - Asia Times) European leaders must agree on how to respond to the accusation that their continent faces“civilizational erasure.” These were the strongest words used in the most strongly-worded national security strategy ever released by a US government, making it clear that allyship is no longer a given.

And yet, what exactly does“civilizational erasure” mean? The term seems to come straight out of science fiction and deserves qualification. What kind of civilization is being erased?

The document released by the US government explicitly specifies that this is not about economic decline so much as the“values” that make European nations“reliable allies” to the US.

The implication is that the current administration is worried that“life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are no longer foundational to Europe as they were to America. In addition, it seems that Trump is worried that migration is the cause of this problem.

This is curious. As far as“freedom of speech” and“political liberty” go, even the ranking published annually by the hyper libertarian Washington-based Cato Institute acknowledges that six of the top ten most free countries of the world are from the EU. In contrast, the US is tied with the UK at number 17.

The evidence on being“happy” is even worse for Americans (they are ranked 24th by Gallup ) and even better for Europeans (four of the top five happiest nations in the world seem to be in the EU, and the fifth is Iceland).