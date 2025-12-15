President Of Azerbaijan Puts Forward Initiative To Declare Amnesty On Occasion Of Year Of Constitution And Sovereignty

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has initiated the declaration of amnesty on the occasion of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty",reports.

Thanks to the political will and salvation mission of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, an independent Azerbaijani state was established and strengthened, and the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, adopted under the leadership of the Great Leader, laid the legal foundation of the modern statehood.

As a result of the resolute and far-sighted strategy, unshakable leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev – the worthy successor of the Great Leader's political course – and the unparalleled heroism of the Armed Forces, the Victory achieved in the Patriotic War, as well as the subsequent local anti-terrorist operation, fully restored the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

considering the restoration of sovereignty and the full establishment of the supreme legal force of the Constitution throughout the entire territory of the country as the greatest historical achievement of the Azerbaijani people, and guided by the traditions of humanism and compassion, belief in the rehabilitative significance of exemption from punishment, and confidence that those released will abide by the law and contribute to the development of the state, President Ilham Aliyev has initiated the declaration of an amnesty.

According to the draft amnesty act, it is envisaged to release from punishment or criminal liability persons who participated in combat operations to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the Patriotic War and the anti-terror operation conducted on September 19–20, 2023, as well as close relatives of persons who were killed or went missing in these operations, persons who became disabled as a result of the Republic of Armenia's military provocation against the civilian population, as well as women, persons who have reached the age of 60, minors at the time of committing the crime, and other persons.

In addition, the draft provides for the release from punishment or reduction of the unserved portion of sentences for a number of persons sentenced to imprisonment for crimes that do not pose a great public danger, less serious crimes, or crimes committed through negligence.

The amnesty act submitted by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Milli Majlis is expected to be the largest amnesty in the country's history in terms of the number of beneficiaries. It is projected to apply to more than 20,000 individuals, including the release of over 5,000 convicts from imprisonment, sentence reductions for more than 3,000 imprisoned persons, exemption of more than 7,000 convicts from restriction of liberty, exemption of nearly 4,000 convicts from other non-custodial or suspended sentences, and exemption of more than 1,000 individuals from criminal liability.