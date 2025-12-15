Zelensky Speaks With Released Political Prisoners From Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the President stated this on Telegram.

“This morning, I spoke with political prisoners released from Belarus. I greatly value their kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as their firm and principled stance on Russian aggression. This is important,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine will continue to help everyone who helps it defend its independence and the lives of its people.

As reported by Ukrinform, 114 people were released from Belarus on December 13. Among those returned were Ukrainian civilians who had been held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The youngest of the released Ukrainians is 25 years old; his wife had been returned earlier. These are civilian citizens who were detained and accused of cooperating with Ukrainian special services.

Polish Defense Ministry announces transfer of 6-8 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

In addition, Belarusian citizens imprisoned on political grounds and serving lengthy sentences were also transferred. Among them are well-known Belarusian figures, including Maria Kalesnikava, Viktor Babariko, journalist Marina Zolotova, and others. After receiving medical assistance and at their request, the released Belarusian citizens will be transported to Poland and Lithuania.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram