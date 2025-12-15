Tourism Revenue Rises 7% To $7.2 Billion In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) – Preliminary data from the Central Bank of Jordan indicates that tourism revenue rose by 12.6 percent in November 2025, reaching $606.6 million, compared with $538.6 million during the same month last year.The figures also show a 7 percent increase in tourism revenue for the first 11 months of 2025, totaling $7.2 billion, following a 3.1 percent decline to $6.691 billion during the same period in 2024.The Central Bank attributed the growth to a 14.7 percent rise in tourist arrivals. Revenue gains were led by visitors from Europe (36.1 percent), Asia (34.3 percent), the Americas (18.4 percent), Arab countries (3.6 percent), and other nationalities (33.4 percent). Conversely, tourism revenue from Jordanian expatriates recorded a slight decrease of 0.8 percent.Spending on tourism abroad also increased, rising 11.4 percent in November 2025 to reach $146.1 million. For the first 11 months of the year, outbound tourism expenditures grew by 5.5 percent, totaling $1.887 billion.