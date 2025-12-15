403
EU Rebukes China Over South China Sea Operations
(MENAFN) On Monday, the European Union denounced what it characterized as aggressive recent operations conducted by China's maritime enforcement forces against Philippine fishing boats in contested waters, pointing to threats against civilian safety and breaches of global maritime regulations.
Brussels accused Chinese vessels of deploying water cannons and severing anchor lines—tactics the bloc said jeopardize lives at sea, inflict harm on civilians, and obstruct legitimate maritime activities, according to an official statement.
The EU emphasized that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) serves as the binding legal structure for all oceanic operations worldwide and demands universal compliance.
Brussels further stressed that a 2016 international tribunal ruling on South China Sea territorial disputes carries full legal force and remains binding on all involved nations.
The bloc called on Beijing to de-escalate confrontations, avoid forceful or coercive measures, and pursue diplomatic resolutions that honor international legal standards.
Friction between China and the Philippines—a defense treaty partner of the United States—has intensified over overlapping territorial claims in the resource-rich waterway in recent years.
