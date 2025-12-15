403
Changan Automobile Has Become The First Chinese Automaker To Produce 30 Million Vehicles
(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, UAE, December 15, 2025 – China Changan Automobile Group has marked a significant production milestone with the rollout of its 30 millionth vehicle, becoming the first Chinese automaker to reach this level of cumulative output.
The milestone vehicle, an AVATR 12 Quad-Laser Edition, was produced at the AVATR Digital Intelligence Factory on December 9. The achievement reflects Changan’s steady expansion and its transition toward intelligent and technology-led mobility solutions.
Established in the automotive manufacturing sector in 1983, Changan took 38 years to produce its first 20 million vehicles. In contrast, the company completed production of its most recent 10 million vehicles within just four years, highlighting a notable acceleration in manufacturing capacity.
"Changan remains committed to delivering smarter, greener, and more fulfilling mobility, meeting the aspirations of global users for a better future." said Zhu Huarong, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group.
Uncompromising Safety: The "Safe Journey Home"
Safety is Changan's top priority, a commitment dating back to 1999 with China's first minivan crash test. Since then, the company has advanced its protective capabilities from passive safety structures to today's active safety interventions. Backed by the industry's only State Key Laboratory of Intelligent Vehicle Safety Technology, Changan uses its proprietary CA-ITVS verification system to subject vehicles to over 5 million kilometers of testing—guaranteeing a lifespan of 10 years or 260,000 kilometers.
In the smart era, Changan is redefining protection with its newly launched "SDA Intelligence". Moving beyond physical defense, SDA Intelligence introduces a holistic safety ecosystem that secures both passengers and their data, ensuring a "Safe Journey Home" in every dimension.
Tech-Driven: Innovations That Matter
Driven by its Green and Intelligent strategies, Changan is bringing tangible innovations to market. The Green Plan targets electrification, battery safety, and new energy vehicle ecosystems, while the Intelligent Plan advances vehicle intelligence, autonomous systems, and connectivity. Key breakthroughs include the Golden Shield Battery system for superior safety, and the high-frequency pulse heating for cold-weather efficiency. The BlueCore 3.0 powertrain delivers hybrid and ICE solutions, balancing high performance with exceptional fuel economy. These technologies ensure that every journey is efficient and reliable.
A Bold Future: Smart Mobility and Global Reach
Looking ahead to 2030, Changan has unveiled a visionary roadmap to rank among the world's top 10 automotive brands with annual sales of 5 million units. By 2030, Changan expects over 60% of sales to be new energy vehicles and 30% to come from overseas markets, solidifying its place on the world stage.
– ENDS –
About Changan Automobile
Changan Automobile is one of the “Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 39 production facilities in 14 production bases around the world. It’s global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With the mission to “lead sustainable mobility and benefit human life”, Changan stays committed to the transformation to a sustainable motility innovator. We will keep making contribution to society and meeting peoples’ need for a better life.
