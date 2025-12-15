Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act (Blackrock, Inc.)
| % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)
| % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)
|Total of both in % (points A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 5.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 5.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 141,134,278 shares
744,770,339 voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
Point A: Shares and voting rights:
| Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009014377
| 7,097,786 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 5.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|POINT A SUBTOTAL
| 7,097,786 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 5.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|American Depositary Receipt (US68628Y1047)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
| 193 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
| 22,183 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|POINT B SUBTOTAL
| 22,376 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Orion Corporation
| Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
| Mikko Kemppainen
General Counsel
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Legal Disclaimer:
