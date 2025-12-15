(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS

15 December 2025 at 14.30 EET

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly and indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds, and the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 12 December 2025 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation's total shares. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of point A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of point B) Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.02% shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.01% shares



Below 5% voting rights 5.04% shares



Below 5% voting rights 141,134,278 shares



744,770,339 voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009014377 7,097,786 shares



Below 5% voting rights 5.02% shares



Below 5% voting rights POINT A SUBTOTAL 7,097,786 shares



Below 5% voting rights 5.02% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights American Depositary Receipt (US68628Y1047) N/A N/A Physical 193 shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.00% shares



Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 22,183 shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.01% shares



Below 5% voting rights POINT B SUBTOTAL 22,376 shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.01% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen

General Counsel



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland



Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.