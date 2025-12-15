Manoj Bajpayee: 'Have Been Thinking Of Writing A Book On My Method Of Approaching Characters'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been proving his acting prowess with every project that he has chosen. The actor, while at a recent event, was asked the secret of being able to portray each character of his with 'so much love', making it feel as if it all was tailor-made for Manoj.

The actor was also asked how he manages to make viewers 'fall in love' with him as an actor. To this Manoj stated,“I have been thinking for months that I should probably write a book on my method of approaching characters. I have worked with many different directors, each with their own definition of filmmaking and performance. I spend days and nights reading and rereading the script.”

He added,“I always say that when you have a script you are going to perform, say, in the next two or three months – that script becomes your bible. I wake up with it, I sleep with it, and I keep going back to it whenever there's any confusion. I keep flipping through it again and again.” He added,“The only thing I don't do is discuss my process or method with my directors. At the end of the day, directors are only interested in what's happening in front of the camera, not in the actor's internal process, and rightly so.” The actor further added how he left the warmth and comfort office home and family to achieve something in life.

“No doctor ever told me to become an actor. I made that decision myself. I left a comfortable life and my family back home with my family and parents, so I now had to justify every single moment of that decision I made years ago in my village. Every new character becomes a matter of life and death for me,” said Bajpayee.“There are so many great actors who perform their roles beautifully, so I have no option but to give my best. I don't have any excuses. This is what I chose to do, and this is what I love doing, so I must do it honestly,” he concluded.

Manoj has given umpteen numbers of hits and proven that he is nothing less than an actor par excellence. With his work in movies like Shool, Satya, Kaun, Zubeidaa, and most recently The Family Man 3, the actor has put on display his class-acting skills. His co-star and actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is also an admirer of Manoj's talent, while talking to IANS, said,“In Rajneeti, when you see Manoj, when he's on screen, he is standing on the dais in the frame, and audiences' belief is so intense that they feel that he is sure to kill everyone – there is no doubt about it.”

For the uninitiated, Manoj Bajpayee had delivered one of his finest performances in the political drama Raajneeti. The movie that was released in 2010 was directed by Prakash Jha. Talking about Bajpayee's character, Veerendra Pratap, it stood out as a commanding presence. The actor essayed the role of a power-hungry and cunning political heir, where he brought depth and intensity to the role.

Veerendra's desire to reclaim his rightful position in the political dynasty and play the power-hungry and cunning political heir brought depth, intensity and controlled aggression to the role. The actor has been currently receiving great reviews for his performance in his recently released OTT series, The Family Man.

–IANS

rd/