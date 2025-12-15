403
Sleek Bill Rolls Out Desktop / Offline Version 2.5.9 With Enhanced Banking, Payments & Compliance Features
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, December 11, 2025: V K Control System Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of Sleek Bill Desktop/Offline Version 2.5.9, delivering key upgrades aimed at improving banking management, payment handling, and invoice accuracy for small and medium enterprises.
The new version introduces the ability to manage up to five bank accounts within Sleek Bill, complete with detailed bank information. To support better financial tracking, Bank Book and Bank Reports have been added, enabling businesses to monitor transactions and balances more efficiently. Additionally, VAT and GST support in Template Model 2 strengthens Sleek Bill's compliance capabilities for diverse business requirements.
Version 2.5.9 also focuses on operational improvements that directly impact daily billing activities. Users will now see total item quantity in Traditional Delivery Notes, while the enhanced payment module displays total due and balance amounts clearly. Handling customer overpayments is easier with the new excess amount adjustment option in payment receipts. For inventory-based businesses, the inclusion of a barcode field in Invoice Settings (Preferences) provides greater flexibility and control.
"Our goal is to make billing simpler, smarter, and more reliable for businesses that depend on desktop and offline solutions," said Vicky Kalbande, Founder & CEO of V K Control System Pvt. Ltd. "With Version 2.5.9, we have addressed practical business feedback to deliver better banking insights, smoother payments, and improved invoicing workflows."
The update also includes multiple minor bug fixes and enhances performance to ensure a more stable and seamless user experience.
Download & Availability
Sleek Bill Desktop / Offline Version 2.5.9 is now available for download at:
About Sleek Bill
Sleek Bill is a fully featured tool for billing and invoicing that companies of all types and sizes around the world use to produce reliable invoices while also adhering to statutory requirements. This product has been designed specifically for small-to-mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing them with the ability to confidently handle billing, taxation, and reporting.
For Media & Support
[email protected]
