College Admissions Jumpstart Announces New Mobile App To Support Families Through High School And The College Admissions Process

College Admissions JumpStart introduces a mobile app that offers families affordable college admissions advice and step-by-step college prep guidance

College Admissions JumpStart has announced the upcoming launch of its new mobile app on the Apple Store, created to help families understand the college admissions process with clear and affordable college admissions advice and tools. The app guides students and parents as they navigate high school requirements, college prep planning and the many details involved in applying to college.







The app was developed by an experienced college admissions professional who observed how often families feel overwhelmed by course selection, a competitive landscape and college research. To address these challenges, College Admissions JumpStart offers a single resource that simplifies major steps and provides direction rooted in real admissions experience. Families will be able to follow structured guidance from ninth grade through senior year, ensuring that no key element of the college prep timeline is missed.

A central mission of the app is to make expert tips more accessible. Many households do not have access to private advising, and College Admissions JumpStart brings that guidance directly to users in a format designed to be practical and easy to follow. Through planning checklists, learning modules and application insights, the app gives families the knowledge needed to make confident decisions throughout high school and while applying to college.

The upcoming release also highlights the importance of early preparation. The creator notes that many students struggle not because of ability but because they lack information about what colleges value. By offering affordable college admissions advice and step-by-step instructions, the app aims to reduce uncertainty and help students build strong academic and extracurricular profiles.

The creator also shared that the app's structure is informed by 18 years of experience in college admissions, including serving as a director and assistant dean at both undergraduate and graduate programs. This background shaped the concept into an affordable“building blocks” resource designed to help families understand the admissions process and save billable hours typically spent with college consultants.

The app includes both parent and student dashboards, with a parent subscription-available monthly or annually-required to unlock most student features. Free features include a grade-level presentation and a college profile search tool that pulls official data from the U.S. Department of Education, such as admission rates and average test scores. Subscription features expand the user experience further, offering tools to build and refine a college list, track application progress, record communication with universities, and access a comprehensive high school checklist. Additional in-depth presentations and planning resources help families navigate each stage of the admissions journey. A tutorial video will also be added to support new users as they begin exploring the platform.

To further support families, the app organizes information in a format that mirrors the natural progression of a student's high school experience. Each grade-level module emphasizes the most important milestones for that year, helping students stay on track academically while preparing for future opportunities. This gradual approach allows families to build knowledge step by step rather than trying to absorb the admissions process all at once. The tool's design reflects the creator's belief that college planning should feel manageable, not overwhelming, and that access to clear, structured guidance can significantly reduce stress.

In addition to planning features, the app introduces a simplified way for students to keep records of college interactions, program notes, and application components. This centralized record-keeping helps reduce the confusion that often arises when students begin communicating with multiple universities at the same time. Families can view progress indicators and reminders that show what has been completed and what still needs attention, making it easier to meet deadlines and avoid last-minute complications.

College Admissions JumpStart also emphasized the importance of providing a platform that evolves along with the changing admissions landscape. The team plans to add resources as its popularity grows and landscapes evolve. By allowing the app to grow over time, the creator aims to ensure that users always have access to relevant and accurate information as they make important decisions about education and career pathways.

College Admissions JumpStart plans to continue adding features that support long-term success for students and families as they move through the full college admissions journey.