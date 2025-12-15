Azerbaijan Sets Up Organizing Committee For 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Decree

MENAFN - AzerNews) An Organizing Committee has been established in connection with hosting the 2027 FIFA U-20 Men's Football World Cup in Azerbaijan,reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree in this regard.

The decree notes that hosting such a prestigious sporting event as the U-20 Men's Football World Cup will further strengthen Azerbaijan's growing reputation as a sports country and positively contribute to the high-level organization of similar major projects in the future.

The Organizing Committee has been formed to oversee preparations for Azerbaijan's hosting of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2027, with the following structure in place:

Chairman of the Organizing Committee

Samir Sharifov – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Organizing Committee:

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Agdere, and Khojaly districts

Head of the Baku City Executive Power

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Deputy Chairman

Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan

President of "Azerbaijan Airlines" Closed Joint-Stock Company

Chairman of "Azerishig" Open Joint-Stock Company

President of "Azerenerji" Open Joint-Stock Company

Executive Director of the Association of Medical Territorial Units Management

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan

Head of the Executive Power of Ganja City

Head of the Executive Power of Gabala District

Head of the Executive Power of Sumgayit City.

Coordination with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) regarding the hosting of the tournament has been entrusted to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

The Organizing Committee will address all necessary matters related to the preparation and staging of the U-20 Men's Football World Cup in Azerbaijan.