China's November Numbers Show A Familiar Split: Factories Hold Up, Shoppers Step Back
Key Points
Retail sales growth cooled to 1.3%, a sign households are still cautious.
Passenger-car sales fell 8.5%, the biggest drop in 10 months, despite record EV penetration.
Exports are propping up growth, but that cushion is feeding tariff pressure in Europe and Mexico.
The latest news landed Monday with an uncomfortable message: November's data showed production still expanding, but consumption losing momentum again.
Industrial output rose 4.8% from a year earlier, slightly weaker than October's 4.9%. Retail sales grew just 1.3% year on year, down from 2.9% in October.
The details suggest confidence is the constraint. Urban retail sales rose 1.0%, while rural sales increased 2.8%. Restaurants did better than stores: catering revenue climbed 3.2%, but retail sales of goods rose only 1.0%.
Online retail sales were up 9.1% in the first eleven months, yet the latest monthly reading shows shoppers still pulling back.
Autos made the slowdown visible. The China Passenger Car Association said passenger-car sales dropped 8.5% in November to about 2.24 million units.
Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles reached a record 58.9% share, yet total sales still fell, with gasoline-car demand weakening and discounts failing to revive urgency.
Investment remains another drag. Fixed-asset investment was down 2.6% in January–November versus a year earlier. Real-estate development investment sank 15.9%.
New home prices fell 0.4% month on month in November and were 2.4% lower than a year earlier. A separate survey projected prices could keep sliding through 2026 before stabilizing in 2027, extending the hit to household wealth.
Beijing is signalling more support, promising a“proactive” fiscal stance and acknowledging a sharp mismatch between strong supply and weak demand. The risk is that leaning on exports to hit growth targets widens friction abroad.
France's Emmanuel Macron has warned about tariffs tied to Europe's deficit, and Mexico has moved to raise tariffs by up to 50% on selected imports, as China 's trade surplus has pushed past $1 trillion.
For commodity exporters and manufacturers from Latin America to Europe, that mix matters: a cautious Chinese consumer can soften demand, while a stronger export machine can trigger new barriers that reshape trade flows.
