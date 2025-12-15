Kyverna Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data From Registrational KYSA-8 Trial Of Miv-Cel (KYV-101) In Stiff Person Syndrome
|Primary Endpoint
|Timed 25-Foot Walk (T25FW)
|Validated tool capturing improvement in walking ability
|Secondary Endpoints
|Modified Rankin Score (mRS)
|Reduction in degree of disability
|Hauser Ambulation Index (HAI)
|Improvement in time and degree of assistance to complete timed 25-foot walk
|Distribution of Stiffness Index (DSI)
|Reduction in muscle stiffness across body regions
|Heightened Sensitivity Scale (HSS)
|Reduction in muscle spasms
About Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)
SPS is a rare, progressive neurologic autoimmune disease characterized by muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms, impacting mobility and gait. Stiffness, rigidity, and spasms in the torso, arms, and legs lead to progressive disability causing up to 80% of patients to lose mobility1-3. SPS has been shown to lead to permanent disability and increased risk of mortality3. Most patients with SPS have antibodies to glutamic acid decarboxylase 65 (GAD65) or the glycine receptor, which disrupt normal inhibitory neurotransmission, contributing to the hallmark symptoms of SPS. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for SPS. Current treatment options include symptomatic treatments, off-label immunotherapies, such as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), rituximab and plasmapheresis, as well as physical, speech, occupational therapy, supportive care, and psychiatric therapy; however, the majority of patients have inadequate or no response to these treatment options.
About mivocabtagene autoleucel (miv-cel)
Mivocabtagene autoleucel (miv-cel', formerly KYV-101) is a fully human, autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy with CD28 co-stimulation, designed for potency and tolerability, which is under investigation for B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. With a single administration, miv-cel has potential to achieve deep B-cell depletion and immune system reset to deliver durable drug-free, disease-free remission in autoimmune diseases.
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating autoimmune patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. Kyverna's lead autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy candidate, miv-cel (mivocabtagene autoleucel, KYV-101), has demonstrated the potential to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm across multiple B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases.
Kyverna is advancing its potentially first-in-class neuroimmunology franchise with its recently completed registrational trial in stiff person syndrome and an ongoing registrational trial for generalized myasthenia gravis. The Company is also harnessing other KYSA trials and investigator-initiated trials, including in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, to inform the next priority indications. Additionally, its next generation pipeline includes CAR T-cell therapies deploying novel innovations to improve patient access and experience. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements.” The words, without limitation,“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those related to: Kyverna's anticipated timing for its live webcast reporting its trial data and results and the topics expected to be discussed on the webcast; that the trial results could pave the way for miv-cel to become the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for SPS and in autoimmune diseases or set a new treatment standard in SPS; the anticipated timing for its submission of a BLA; potential first-in-class opportunities for miv-cel, including the potential to fundamentally shift the treatment paradigm across various autoimmune diseases; Kyverna's plans to submit the full SPS data set for presentation at a medical conference in 2026; miv-cel's potential, including to reverse progressive disability in SPS, to achieve results that will have a profound impact on patients, to provide unprecedented clinical benefit while significantly reducing or eliminating chronic treatment burden, to become the first and only approved CAR T-cell therapy in SPS and in autoimmune disease and to achieve deep B-cell depletion and immune system reset to deliver durable drug-free, disease-free remission in autoimmune diseases; Kyverna's potential first-in-class class neuroimmunology CAR T franchise and Kyverna's next generation pipeline and innovations to improve patient access and experience. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, the possibility that results from prior clinical trials, named-patient access activities and preclinical studies may not necessarily be predictive of future results; the possibility that the FDA or other regulatory agencies may require additional trials or studies to support its intended BLA submission; intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of Kyverna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that Kyverna has filed or may subsequently file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Kyverna's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Kyverna specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
