Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Movie Breaks 8 New Records

Dhurandhar which has been running strong at the box office for 10 days, has now set 8 major records. The special thing is that all these records were made in the second weekend. Let's tell you about the records of Ranveer Singh's film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' joined the 300 crore club in just 9 days, collecting ₹306.40 crore. It beat 'Chhava', which took 10 days to enter the club.

'Dhurandhar' is now the highest-grossing film on a second Friday, earning ₹32 crore. It beat the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' which previously held the record.

On its second Saturday, 'Dhurandhar' earned about ₹53 crore. It surpassed 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (Hindi version), which held the previous record with ₹46.50 crore, to take the top spot.

'Dhurandhar' is now the highest earner on a second Sunday, collecting ₹58.20 crore. It beat 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which previously held the record with about ₹54 crore.

'Dhurandhar' became the highest-grossing Hindi film in its second weekend, earning ₹146.60 crore. It surpassed 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (Hindi), which had collected ₹128 crore.

'Dhurandhar' is now the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh's career, surpassing 'Padmaavat' (₹302.15 crore). It's also his second film to cross the 300 crore mark.

Aditya Dhar has directed only two films. 'Dhurandhar' has become his highest-grossing movie with a collection of ₹364.60 crore, surpassing 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (₹245.36 crore).

'Dhurandhar' has earned ₹545 crore worldwide, making it the third Hindi film of 2025 to join the 500 crore club. It follows 'Chhava' (₹797.34 cr) and 'Saiyaara' (₹579.23 cr).