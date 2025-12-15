Shashi Tharoor Endorses X Post On Congress' 'Inability To Choose', Praises 'Thoughtful Analysis'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian National Congress (INC) leader and Thiruvananathapuram MP Shashi Tharoor backed an X post, arguing that he and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi represent“two ideological tendencies" that have existed within the party. The post added that the issue was not their coexistence but the party's“inability to choose, integrate, or execute either coherently".

Tharoor thanked the user, Civitas Sameer, for what he described as a thoughtful analysis, stating that the Congress party had historically embraced multiple ideological tendencies and that the framing accurately captured a widely held view of the current political situation.

X user Sameer then drew a comparison between the political fortunes of“urban technocratic leaders repeatedly sidelined by the Congress and the party's tactical shift after 2010”.

He mentioned, "The most ironic part of it all is that the individual leading this rural turn (i.e., Rahul Gandhi) is among the most elite and insulated figures in Indian politics. Born into a dynastic family, (his) symbolic rural politics without lived or organisational depth lacks any credibility."

The analysis highlighted the irony in Rahul Gandhi spearheading the party's renewed focus on rural India, given his elite and insulated background.

Congress' 'identity is primarily oppositional (and) not aspirational'

The post further stressed that effective rural politics in India requires long-term organisational work, cultural understanding, and sustained effort, adding that while the BJP benefits from the disciplined, cadre-based structure of the RSS, the Congress is portrayed as lacking such infrastructure, yet attempting to present itself as a champion of the rural populace.

It continued, "The Congress today is neither a credible urban reformist party nor a serious rural mass party. It has abandoned one without successfully transforming... as a result, its identity is now primarily oppositional (and) not aspirational. For a national party, this is fatal..."

It also addressed claims of Tharoor's supposed“rightward shift", noting that despite recent remarks praising Prime Minister Modi, he continues to identify as a proud Hindu for his own reasons. Like previous urban technocratic leaders, the analysis suggested that Tharoor is increasingly being marginalised within the contemporary Congress framework.