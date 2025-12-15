Emirates- Dubai Humanitarian Airbridge To Sri Lanka To Transport Urgent Relief Aid

Dubai: Emirates and Dubai Humanitarian have established an airbridge to Sri Lanka to deliver urgent relief aid following Cyclone Ditwah. Over the next two weeks, Emirates will provide more than 100 tonnes of free cargo capacity on its daily passenger flights to Colombo, enabling humanitarian partners to transport emergency supplies to affected communities.

The first shipments departed Dubai recently and included fortified biscuits from the World Food Programme, food and relief items from the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and tarpaulins from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. On arrival, the aid will be distributed through a government disaster management unit to support hundreds of thousands displaced by severe flooding.

Emirates and Dubai Humanitarian have collaborated on multiple relief missions since 2020, supporting communities affected by disasters worldwide, including recent operations in Turkey, Syria, and Pakistan.

-N