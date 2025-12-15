403
Kuwait's Assistant FM Discusses Cooperation With Qatari Human Rights Official
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, the State of Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights, held talks on Monday with Chairperson of Qatar's National Human Rights Commission Maryam Al-Attiyah on cooperation in the human rights sphere.
Al-Attiyah is also member of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The meeting between Sheikha Jawaher and Al-Attiyah was held on sidelines of the 26th regular session of the OIC-affiliated permanent committee. Sheikha Jawaher headed the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the session.
Sheikha Jawaher and Al-Attiyah examined, during their meeting, the commission planned tasks in the forseeable future, ideas for building potentials and securing human rights experts.
The Kuwaiti delegation includes the deputy permanent delegate and adviser at the Kuwaiti mission at the OIC, Turki Al-Daihani, and the Diplomatic Attache at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zainab Al-Mansouri. (end)
