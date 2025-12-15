Former Gucci And Loro Piana Public Relations (PR) Executive Diego Moriondo Appointed Chief Marketing And Communication For APO Group's Volunteer Program Supporting The Roman Catholic Church In Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

APO Group ( ), the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press-release distribution service, is proud to announce the appointment of Diego Moriondo as Chief Marketing and Communication Officer for its Volunteer Programme supporting the governing body of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

Diego Moriondo brings a rich background in luxury brand management and global communications to the non-profit sector. He will serve in this critical volunteer role following a distinguished career in Media and Marketing at prestigious international fashion houses Gucci and Loro Piana. His high level strategic experience will be instrumental in professionalizing and scaling the Roman Catholic Church's outreach across the African continent.

In his role as Chief Marketing and Communication Officer for the APO Group Volunteer Program, Diego Moriondo will be responsible for supporting SECAM's officials in envisioning, developing, and overseeing the entire communication and marketing strategy for the Roman Catholic Church in Africa. His mandate is to strengthen SECAM's public voice, enhance its visibility, and ensure the cohesive dissemination of its messages across the 38 national and regional episcopal conferences it represents.

"The addition of Diego Moriondo's world class expertise is a significant milestone for our volunteer program and our partnership with the governing body of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. "Diego's experience in crafting compelling narratives for global luxury brands like Gucci and Loro Piana will be pivotal in shaping a powerful and unified communication strategy that resonates deeply with Africa's Catholic community and a wider global audience."

Diego Moriondo expressed his enthusiasm for taking on this new challenge: "I am honoured to dedicate my experience to supporting APO Group's mission and the vital work of SECAM. The opportunity to leverage strategic communications to impact the lives of millions across Africa is profoundly meaningful. I look forward to working with the team to develop an integrated strategy that empowers SECAM to communicate effectively throughout the continent."

The Catholic Church operates 82,235 Catholic Schools in Africa, educating 30,629,476 pupils. Its extensive network of care includes 13,880 facilities such as hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, leprosy centres, homes for the elderly and chronically ill, centres for disabled people, orphanages, kindergartens, and marriage counselling centres.

According to recent data from the Vatican, there are 1.39 billion Catholics worldwide, representing around 18% of the world's population. Africa's 236 million Catholics already make up about 20% of the global Catholic population, but they are also the fastest-growing region in the world. By 2050, the World Christian Database estimates that African Catholics will make up 32% of the global Catholic population.

According to the United Nations' 2022 State of the World's Volunteerism Report, there are an estimated 862.4 million volunteers globally. Engaging in volunteerism offers individuals a unique opportunity to gain practical, hands-on experience, enhance their professional profiles, and develop valuable skills through impactful service.

