Karabakh Horses Conquer Hearts With Spectacular Performances In Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan really stole the show at the Mara'ee 2025 festival in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which was one of the region's biggest cultural shindigs, Trend reports via the State Border Service.

The festival, featuring a broad program that combined the country's historical traditions, economic culture, and contemporary perspectives, served as an important platform for intercultural dialogue.

The Azerbaijani delegation stood out with a special program, becoming one of the festival's most memorable participants. The stage performances impressed audiences with their professionalism, precision, and aesthetic approach, reflecting national spirit and stage culture in a dynamic form.

The country presented two performances daily from December 8 through 13, delivering one of the festival's most intensive and continuous programs. These performances showcased the country's rich cultural heritage, disciplined preparation, and strong international representation.

The stage program featured the State Border Service cavalry team, orchestra, and dance ensembles. Their harmonious and coordinated performances added unique dynamism to the event, highlighting Azerbaijan's culture built on discipline, tradition, and professionalism to the international audience. Mara'ee 2025 proved to be a successful platform for the country's cultural representation on the global stage.

The Azerbaijani team concluded the festival with distinction, leaving a lasting impression in Bahrain's cultural memory and contributing to the strengthening of cultural ties between the two countries.

The 8th iteration of the Bahrain Animal and Agriculture Production Show (Mara'ee 2025) took place from December 9 through 13 at the Bahrain International Endurance Village. The event represented the preeminent exhibition in the region, functioning as a crucial nexus for propelling the Kingdom's strategic initiatives in sustainable agriculture and food security enhancement.