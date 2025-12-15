MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Airborne MT Points to Patterson Lake Corridor at Todd Lake First Work Completed by F4 on the Flagship Todd Lake Property

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp ( TSXV: FFU ) (" F4 " or " the Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics (Mobile MT) survey over the southern portion of its Todd Lake Project, located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The survey identified possible extensions to the Patterson Lake Corridor (PLC) and the Carter Trends, within the Clearwater Domain. The PLC is a prolific conductive corridor which hosts both NexGen Energy's Arrow (20km east) and Paladin's Triple R deposits (14km to the east).

The survey was carried out by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. and was designed to complete total coverage on the entire property, with the northern half of the property having been flown in the summer of 2023 (Fig 1). The survey was designed to identify potential conductive systems representing the continuation or extensions of the PLC which trends toward the property (Fig 1).

The results of this survey will be used to advance the understanding of the property and develop new targets for future ground geophysical surveys and drill programs on the Todd Lake Project. The Todd Lake Project has never been drill tested, despite its proximity to Triple R and Arrow deposit and being located just 4km southwest of one of the Athabasca basins' newest discoveries, F3 Uranium's Tetra Zone. The Todd Lake Project, along with Clearwater West and the Wales Lake Projects highlight F3's western Athabasca portfolio in an immerging uranium district in the western Athabasca basin.

Erik Sehn, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"F4 is pleased to have completed its first work on our westside flagship Todd Lake Project, located along trend of the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor and with no historic drilling to date. The results of the survey highlight resistivity low trends on the southern portion of the property that lie along the interpreted strike of the PLC. With F3 Uranium's recent Tetra Zone discovery being hosted within the Clearwater Domain, only 4 km north of Todd Lake, it is now demonstrated that the Clearwater Domain is capable of hosting high-grade uranium mineralization. These results reinforce F4's view that the Todd Lake Project holds strong exploration potential in what we think is amongst the most fertile areas in the region. The next steps will be to refine these results with targeted ground geophysical surveys to develop and prioritize drill targets for a maiden drill program on the property."







Figure 1. Todd Lake's Current and Planned Mobile MT coverage.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Todd Lake:

F4 Uranium's 100% owned Todd Lake Project is located 14km Southwest of Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposits and lies along trend of the Patterson Lake corridor which hosts the aforementioned deposits. Significantly underexplored with no historic drilling, the Todd Lake Project is located just outside of the Southwestern Athabasca Basin. A series of recent discoveries including Nexgen Energy's PCE occurrence, Paladin Energy's Saloon area and F3 Uranium's JR and Tetra Zones, the latter located just 4km Northeast of the top of Todd Lake, further highlight the uranium discovery potential near the Southwestern Athabasca Basin. Todd Lake is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, located to the east of the property.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Todd Lake Property.

Corporate Update

The Company also wishes to update its release of November 19, 2025 and note that it has settled a total of $272,916 in debt to certain creditors revised from the $280,306 as approved by shareholders at its annual meeting. Shares for Debt were issued to the following insiders - Devinder Randhawa, Director to settle $109,200 of debt for 992,727 shares - Raymond Ashley CEO to settle $71,736 for 652,145 shares: Jeremy Polmear, CFO to settle $33,180 for 301,636 shares; and Sam Hartman, President and COO to settle $58,800 for 534,545 shares.

The issuance of the 2,481,053 shares constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company further confirms that disinterested Shareholder approval of the transaction was given, Settlement by Insiders does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

No new control person was created as a result of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction.

Following this clarification the Company is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the Settlement as noted above.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, lead by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

