Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar Crosses ₹550 Crore

New Delhi ~ Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's espionage drama“Dhurandhar” has emerged as a global box office juggernaut, raking in Rs 552.70 crore worldwide in just 10 days, the makers said on Monday.

The Ranveer Singh-led movie, which released in theatres on December 5, earned Rs 58.20 crore nett in India on its second Sunday (day 10) - the biggest Sunday ever for a Hindi film - taking its total India net collection to Rs 364.60 crore.

The film's India gross stands at Rs 430.20 crore, while overseas earnings have touched Rs 122.50 crore.

The film opened with Rs 218 crore net in its first week, followed by Rs 34.70 crore on the second Friday and Rs 53.70 crore on the second Saturday, culminating in the landmark second Sunday haul.

In a statement, the makers said the film has enjoyed an“unprecedented, record-shattering run”, noting that“every day has been bigger than the previous from the first Monday onwards”.