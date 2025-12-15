Afghanistan Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign

Polio-Free Afghanistan has launched a new polio vaccination campaign across multiple regions, aiming to protect children from the persistent threat of the disease.

The campaign began on Monday, December 15, with local teams administering vaccines to children in high-risk areas, although exact locations and numbers have not been disclosed.

According to the World Health Organization, two polio cases have been confirmed in Afghanistan this year, in Badghis and Helmand provinces, highlighting ongoing vulnerability.

Earlier in 2025, UN agencies coordinated several vaccination drives in collaboration with local authorities to curb the spread of polio and improve public health.

Health experts stress that limited healthcare access, combined with conflict in remote regions, continues to pose significant challenges to eradicating polio in Afghanistan.

International partners remain engaged in monitoring and supporting these campaigns, emphasizing community outreach and vaccination awareness to strengthen Afghanistan's public health infrastructure.





