Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection Day 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's Film Collects THIS

The 1975 classic 'Sholay' is back as 'The Final Cut,' impressing audiences and showing strong growth at the box office even after 50 years.The film earned ₹1.40 crore in its first weekend, with collections growing from ₹30 lakh on Friday to ₹60 lakh on Sunday, showing consistent audience interest.The re-release earned nearly as much in one weekend (₹1.40 crore) as the original did in two weeks (₹1.49 crore), highlighting its timeless appeal.'Sholay: The Final Cut' features the original, more violent ending that was censored in 1975, now presented in stunning 4K resolution and Dolby 5.1 sound.Relive the magic of Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in this iconic Bollywood masterpiece.