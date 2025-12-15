Qatar Fuel Company Offers Free 'Woqode' Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) announced that based on the directives of H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, has decided to exempt its customers, including companies, institutions, individuals, and other entities, from the purchase cost and installation service fees for the“WOQODe” tag effective the first of January 2026, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the mentioned service, which are published on WOQOD's website

Commenting on this decision, Saad Rashid Al-Muhannadi, the Managing Director and CEO of WOQOD, noted that this step reflects WOQOD's appreciation for its valued customers and its dedication to facilitating their access to this service.

For further clarification, WOQOD's valued customers are encouraged to contact the WOQODe Customer Service Department at the Marketing Division via the hotline: 40217777, the toll-free number: 800-3835.