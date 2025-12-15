Vodafone Qatar Unveils Strategic Transformation In Cloud Capabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar and Meeza, one of Qatar's leading IT and services providers, have signed a strategic agreement aimed at accelerating the Vodafone's digital transformation, using Google Cloud innovative technology.

Leveraging Meeza's extensive local expertise and integrated services, this collaboration will help ensure a secure and seamless transition to cloud technologies. This represents a significant leap forward in cloud computing, reducing reliance on traditional hardware and on-premises servers in favor of a more agile and cloud-driven future.

This strategic agreement aims to enhance Vodafone Qatar's multi-cloud computing capabilities by migrating core operations to smart and scalable infrastructure from Google Cloud, enabling new possibilities in automation, advanced analytics, and generative artificial intelligence.

Commenting on this achievement, Ramy Boctor, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Qatar, said:“Vodafone Qatar is committed to leading the country's digital transformation by implementing next-generation cloud-based innovations in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Through our strategic partnership with Meeza and the deployment of Google Cloud solutions, we will continue to drive transformative changes in our core operations and leverage the power of generative AI to deliver smarter and more agile services to both business and individual customers, reinforcing our key role in building a more prosperous digital future.”

For his part, Mohammed Ali Al-Ghaithani, CEO of Meeza, stated:“Through our collaboration with Vodafone Qatar and Google Cloud, we are accelerating the adoption of advanced cloud technologies, AI-enhanced solutions, and next-generation digital services."

“Meeza's mission is to ensure a seamless, secure, and flexible transition to the cloud, unlocking new horizons for innovation across various sectors in the country.”

Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager for Google Cloud in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq, said:“Vodafone Qatar is setting a powerful example of digital agility by moving beyond legacy infrastructure to embrace a cloud-native future. Through this partnership with Meeza, we are providing the secure, AI-optimised foundation that enables Vodafone to bypass traditional constraints, scale its operations rapidly, and deliver the next generation of intelligent connectivity to Qatar.”