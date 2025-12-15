Pyramids Aim To Return To FIFA Intercontinental Cup: Ewerton

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pyramids FC winger Ewerton admitted that despite falling short against Flamengo in the FIFA Challenger Cup, the Egyptian side's presence at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup was a landmark moment for the young club.

CR Flamengo defeated Pyramids 2-0 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the FIFA Challenger Cup clash on Saturday, but the Brazilian forward savoured the experience of facing the team he has supported since childhood.

Speaking to FIFA after the match, Ewerton proudly held Flamengo shirts captured from captain Bruno Henrique (No27) and playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta (No10).



“I grew up in a Flamengo family in Amapa; it was an emotional match for me, really special,” he said.

Yet his focus remains on Pyramids, which has made remarkable progress since its formation less than a decade ago. Ewerton said the experience of competing on the global stage has only heightened the club's ambitions.

“It's an honour to be on this stage. We knew it would be tough against Flamengo, but we created chances and missed them."

The 28-year-old highlighted the club's historic CAF Champions League triumph last season as a springboard for future success.“Now we have to make sure we do it again, return to this competition, and play against these big clubs, which is an amazing experience,” he added.

Ewerton also praised Egyptian football and Africa's rising standard, while reaffirming his loyalty to Brazil for the FIFA World Cup.