There Are No Easy Matches At Arab Cup: Majrashi

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia made a strong start at the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, reaching the quarter-finals with wins over Oman and Comoros, before a disappointing 1-0 loss to Morocco denied them top spot in their group.

However, Herve Renard's players bounced back swiftly in a gruelling contest against a Palestine team that had shone throughout the tournament and carried that momentum through to the quarter-finals.

The match went the full 120 minutes after ending 1-1 in regulation time. Saudi Arabia opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Oday Dabbagh quickly equalised with a cool finish from inside the box.

However, they were spared a penalty shoot-out thanks to a decisive late goal from midfielder Mohammed Kanno, who has emerged as a prolific goalscorer during the tournament and now tops the scoring charts with three goals, level with Jordan striker Ali Olwan.

Al Ahli defender Ali Majrashi, who has been one of the standout performers for the Green Falcons at the tournament, spoke briefly after the game, emphasising that winning was the most important thing despite the tough nature of the match.

“Thanks to God, we managed to progress. Even though we couldn't manage it in 90 minutes, what matters most is the win. We wish Palestine all the best for the future.”

The Saudi national team are considered among the leading contenders for the title in Qatar, boasting a squad full of standout talents such as Salem Al Dawsari, a two-time AFC Player of the Year, alongside Kanno, Majrashi and several other key figures. Their focus now turns to the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the Jordan, after the Nashama downed Iraq.

At a tournament that has been as competitive as ever, Majrashi noted that facing Jordan is another tough obstacle for his side to overcome.“There are no easy games. Every match in this competition is tough. Our task is to give it everything, and we hope for the best.”

Majrashi was not alone in acknowledging Palestine's strong showing in the last eight. Head coach Herve Renard had plenty of praise for the Lions of Canaan, in a positive display of sportsmanship from the French coach.

“We achieved the win, and that's what matters most. But I think we must congratulate the Palestinian team - they fought hard for the fifth match in a row, including the qualifiers, and delivered another strong performance. Of course we're pleased to be in the semi-finals, but we also want to commend them for their efforts.”

Saudi Arabia's semi-final will take place today, at Al Bayt Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8:30 in Al Khor.