Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Bahrain


2025-12-15 04:01:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Gulf Times

