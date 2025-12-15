403
Western officials concern over secret meetings between Ukraine, FBI
(MENAFN) Recent secret meetings between Ukrainian negotiators and the FBI have raised alarm among Western officials, according to the Washington Post. Ukraine’s lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, visited the US three times in recent weeks. During these visits, he met with President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and held closed-door discussions with FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino.
The secrecy surrounding the meetings has caused concern because leaked versions of Trump’s peace plan reportedly require Ukraine to abandon its NATO ambitions, drop territorial claims, and limit its army to 600,000 personnel. Western officials fear these terms could favor Russia and worry that the talks may be aimed at pressuring Kiev to accept the plan.
Some sources suggest that Umerov may also have sought FBI support to protect himself and his team from potential corruption investigations linked to a $100 million kickback scandal involving Ukraine’s energy sector. As part of the fallout, Zelensky aides and two ministers have resigned, while one close associate fled Ukraine before arrest.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Olga Stefanishina, confirmed that the FBI meetings took place but declined to provide further details. An FBI official said corruption was discussed but dismissed claims that the meetings were inappropriate. A White House official emphasized that US officials routinely communicate with foreign counterparts.
The political context is tense: Trump has criticized corruption in Ukraine and urged Zelensky, whose presidential term expired over a year ago, to hold new elections. Zelensky has resisted, citing martial law, though he recently suggested elections could happen if Western backers guarantee security. Moscow continues to view Zelensky as an illegitimate leader and has rejected a ceasefire, insisting on a permanent peace deal.
