403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Ventilation Products Market Set to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2030 Amid Construction and Green Building Boom
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) Australia’s ventilation products market is poised for steady expansion, with revenues estimated at USD 682.5 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1,003.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2024–2030. This upward trajectory reflects the country’s robust construction activity, rising population, and increasing emphasis on healthier indoor environments across residential and commercial spaces.
Market growth is strongly supported by the surge in infrastructure development nationwide. In the June quarter of 2024 alone, construction commenced on 39,715 residential units, marking a 0.5% increase over the previous quarter, while residential construction work was valued at nearly USD 14 billion. Alongside this construction momentum, heightened awareness of indoor air quality is shaping purchasing decisions, as poor air quality is increasingly linked to serious health outcomes, including cardiovascular diseases and respiratory conditions.
Additionally, sustainability considerations are influencing building design and equipment selection. Developers and property owners are prioritizing energy-efficient ventilation solutions that align with green building practices, lower carbon emissions, and promote occupant well-being. Together, these factors are creating a favorable environment for continued adoption of advanced ventilation products across Australia.
Key Insights
•The market is segmented by end use into commercial and residential applications, with the commercial segment accounting for around 60% of total revenue in 2024, driven by the expansion of offices, malls, hotels, hospitals, and organized retail infrastructure across urban centers.
•Residential applications represent the faster-growing segment during the forecast period, supported by rising consumer focus on indoor comfort and safety, as homeowners increasingly install multiple ventilation fans to manage temperature, moisture, and indoor pollutants.
•Rapid urbanization and economic growth are translating into higher demand for ventilation systems in newly built commercial spaces, particularly in business districts and mixed-use developments that require efficient airflow management for large occupant volumes.
•Growing awareness of indoor air pollutants, such as particulate matter from cooking and emissions from furniture and building materials, is influencing system design preferences, encouraging solutions that can effectively remove contaminants at the source.
•Decentralized ventilation systems are gaining traction due to their ability to manage airflow on a zone-by-zone basis, improving indoor air quality while reducing energy consumption associated with conditioning and distributing large volumes of air.
•From a technological perspective, decentralized solutions also simplify maintenance and reduce operational risk, as individual units can continue functioning even when one unit is under service, making them attractive for both residential and commercial users.
•The preference for green and smart buildings is shaping product innovation, as ventilation systems are increasingly expected to support energy efficiency, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and sustainable construction practices without compromising occupant comfort.
•Regionally, market demand is concentrated in areas experiencing intense construction activity and urban development, where new residential projects and commercial complexes are being developed to accommodate population growth.
•The competitive landscape is highly fragmented, as manufacturers often specialize in either residential or commercial systems, and relatively limited regulatory barriers beyond energy efficiency standards allow smaller players to compete effectively.
•Major companies active in the Australian market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, and several regional specialists.
•Recent strategic moves, such as Carrier’s Cooling-as-a-Service model and Daikin’s new warehouse in Melbourne, highlight the industry’s focus on service-based offerings, supply chain efficiency, and faster response to local market demand.
•Ongoing investments in smart appliances, consolidated R&D operations, and advanced distribution infrastructure signal emerging opportunities for innovation-led growth and stronger customer engagement in Australia’s ventilation products market.
Market growth is strongly supported by the surge in infrastructure development nationwide. In the June quarter of 2024 alone, construction commenced on 39,715 residential units, marking a 0.5% increase over the previous quarter, while residential construction work was valued at nearly USD 14 billion. Alongside this construction momentum, heightened awareness of indoor air quality is shaping purchasing decisions, as poor air quality is increasingly linked to serious health outcomes, including cardiovascular diseases and respiratory conditions.
Additionally, sustainability considerations are influencing building design and equipment selection. Developers and property owners are prioritizing energy-efficient ventilation solutions that align with green building practices, lower carbon emissions, and promote occupant well-being. Together, these factors are creating a favorable environment for continued adoption of advanced ventilation products across Australia.
Key Insights
•The market is segmented by end use into commercial and residential applications, with the commercial segment accounting for around 60% of total revenue in 2024, driven by the expansion of offices, malls, hotels, hospitals, and organized retail infrastructure across urban centers.
•Residential applications represent the faster-growing segment during the forecast period, supported by rising consumer focus on indoor comfort and safety, as homeowners increasingly install multiple ventilation fans to manage temperature, moisture, and indoor pollutants.
•Rapid urbanization and economic growth are translating into higher demand for ventilation systems in newly built commercial spaces, particularly in business districts and mixed-use developments that require efficient airflow management for large occupant volumes.
•Growing awareness of indoor air pollutants, such as particulate matter from cooking and emissions from furniture and building materials, is influencing system design preferences, encouraging solutions that can effectively remove contaminants at the source.
•Decentralized ventilation systems are gaining traction due to their ability to manage airflow on a zone-by-zone basis, improving indoor air quality while reducing energy consumption associated with conditioning and distributing large volumes of air.
•From a technological perspective, decentralized solutions also simplify maintenance and reduce operational risk, as individual units can continue functioning even when one unit is under service, making them attractive for both residential and commercial users.
•The preference for green and smart buildings is shaping product innovation, as ventilation systems are increasingly expected to support energy efficiency, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and sustainable construction practices without compromising occupant comfort.
•Regionally, market demand is concentrated in areas experiencing intense construction activity and urban development, where new residential projects and commercial complexes are being developed to accommodate population growth.
•The competitive landscape is highly fragmented, as manufacturers often specialize in either residential or commercial systems, and relatively limited regulatory barriers beyond energy efficiency standards allow smaller players to compete effectively.
•Major companies active in the Australian market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, and several regional specialists.
•Recent strategic moves, such as Carrier’s Cooling-as-a-Service model and Daikin’s new warehouse in Melbourne, highlight the industry’s focus on service-based offerings, supply chain efficiency, and faster response to local market demand.
•Ongoing investments in smart appliances, consolidated R&D operations, and advanced distribution infrastructure signal emerging opportunities for innovation-led growth and stronger customer engagement in Australia’s ventilation products market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment