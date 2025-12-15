403
Dr. Anelia Sutton Introduces Lawedtm Framework For Accessible Legal Education
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Anelia Sutton, educator and founder of Mission Possible University, has introduced LawEdTM, an educational framework designed to make legal education more accessible and easier to understand for the general public.
LawEdTM is an educational approach focused on teaching foundational legal concepts, terminology, and procedural awareness in a clear and structured format. The framework emphasizes general legal education and informational content and does not provide legal advice or legal representation.
Developed through Dr. Sutton's experience in legal education and digital learning, the LawEdTM framework is used across educational materials and programming offered through Mission Possible University and related platforms.
“LawEdTM was created to help people better understand how legal systems work before they ever step into a courtroom,” said Dr. Anelia Sutton.“The goal is to improve legal literacy by presenting information in a way that is practical, understandable, and accessible.”
The LawEdTM framework is delivered through online courses, digital resources, podcasts, and educational media designed for individuals seeking general legal knowledge.
About LawEdTM
LawEdTM is an educational framework created by Dr. Anelia Sutton that focuses on improving legal literacy through general legal education and informational content. LawEdTM does not provide legal advice, legal representation, or legal services and is intended solely for educational purposes.
About Dr. Anelia Sutton
Dr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University and creator of LawEdTM. She is the author of The Law Revolution and develops educational programs and digital content focused on expanding access to legal education and improving legal literacy.
Legal Disclaimer:
