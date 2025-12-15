Rijiju Demands Apology From Rahul, Kharge Over 'Threat' To PM Modi

Rijiju Demands Apology for 'Threat' to PM Modi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday has demanded that the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, should apologise on the floor of the Parliament for the alleged threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life by the workers of the Congress party.

"We are working for the country and it is most unfortunate and tragic that Congress workers openly declared to dig the grave of Prime Minister Modi," Rijiju said, addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

Rijiju said that the workers and leaders of the Congress and the BJP are political rivals, not enemies. "We propagate different ideologies but work together for a developed India as dreamt by Prime Minister Modi," he said.

At a rally of the Congress in the national capital on Sunday, some party workers had threatened to dig the grave of the Prime Minister, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said. "Congress president and LoP should apologise to the people of the country, from the Parliament..." Rijiju said.

Rijiju Contrasts BJP's Stance on Political Discourse

The Union Minister further recalled an incident from 2014 when BJP MP Niranjan Jyoti had made some negative remarks on the opposition and was immediately asked by the Prime Minister to issue an apology, which she did. "In 2014, our MP Niranjan Jyoti used the wrong term for Opposition leaders. PM immediately told her to apologise, and she did apologise. The level of language in a democracy should be understood by all of us..." Rijuju said.

"BJP-NDA never said anything about killing anyone or anyone's parents. We might be political rivals, but we wish each other if one is ailing, on birthdays or on such occasions," he added.

Moreover, Rijiju noted, "We are always ready to discuss all issues. Running away from Parliament and abusing the PM does not befit a civilised society. I would like to say once again that Congress president and LoP should apologise to the country from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha..." Rijju said.

Congress Leader Defends Remark

Congress leader Manju Lata Meena, during a rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan here yesterday against alleged "vote chori," had said "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow).

She defended her controversial statement, stating that she was only showing the public anger which exists regarding vote theft, and that no real issues have been discussed by the PM till now. "There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. They (BJP) have formed these governments by rigging votes, and the Election Commission is also acting according to their instructions. He (PM Modi) doesn't talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues," said Meena, who is also Jaipur women's Congress district president. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)