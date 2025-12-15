Mrs. Deshpande To Thamma: This Week's OTT Movies And Series You Must Stream In December

Several exciting movies and web series are set to premiere in December 2025. Here's a guide on when and where you can stream the latest releases across popular OTT platforms.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is an intense romantic drama that explores love and emotions. The film will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 16 for audiences worldwide.

Supernatural comedy-thriller 'Thamma' stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video from December 16, 2025.

Madhuri Dixit leads the psychological thriller series Mrs. Deshpande, packed with suspense and unexpected twists. The gripping story promises to keep viewers hooked. Stream the series on Jio Hotstar starting December 19.

The Tamil crime-comedy-thriller Dawood is now available to stream on Lionsgate Play OTTplay Premium starting December 19. Don't miss this gripping mix of action, suspense, and humor.

Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Shweta Tripathi, is a gripping thriller. Stream the film on Netflix starting December 19 and experience its suspenseful twists and turns.

The popular web series Four More Shots Please Season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting December 19, 2025. Don't miss the latest season filled with drama, friendship, and unforgettable moments.

Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is now streaming on Netflix starting December 20. Enjoy the latest episodes filled with laughter, celebrity guests, and the signature comedy that fans love.