Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis On 17 December - Here's All We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Supreme Court of India (SC) bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Vipul M Pamcholi and Joymalya Bagchi, has today listed a hearing on the worsening air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on 17 December, PTI reported.

“This is coming up before a three judges' SC bench on Wednesday (17 December). It will come up,” the CJI said.

| Bondi Beach shooting: 16 dead, 40 injured, cops ID father-son duo-top 5 updates Delhi air pollution: What is the hearing?

The bench heard a submission by senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who is assisting the case as an amicus curiae. She told the SC that even the though preventive measures have been put in place, poor implementation by authorities has to be addressed, and that till court gives directions, compliance with protocols lags.

Another lawyer referred to an application relating to the health issue of children, and said schools, despite the earlier orders, are holding outdoor sports activities.“Despite the order of this court, Schools have found ways and means to have these sporting activities. it is taking place. The CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) is again citing the order of this court,” the amicus also said.

| IndiGo issues passenger advisory for delayed, cancelled flights due to dense fog What has the SC said?

Speaking on the issue, CJI Surya Kant said,“We know the problem and let us pass orders which can be complied with. There are some directions which can be forcibly imposed. In these urban metropolitan cities people have their own lifestyle. But the poor...” To which, the amicus said poor labourers are the worst ones to suffer.

In an earlier statement, the SC bench had held that the plea on air pollution cannot be treated as a“customary” case to be listed only during the worst affected winter months alone, and added that such hearings will be taken up twice in a month to find out short and long-term solutions to the menace.

| Zelenskyy offers to drop NATO bid in talks, but won't cede territory: Details Delhi AQI settles at 498 in 'severe' category

Delhi on Monday choked under a thick blanket of smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI ) settling at 498, which falls in the higher spectrum of 'severe' category.

The air quality was 'severe' at 38 stations while it was 'very poor' at two stations. Jahangirpuri, which recorded an AQI of 498, recorded the worst air quality amongst all 40 stations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB ), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The AQI in Delhi had climbed to 461 on Sunday and marked the city's most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface.

(With inputs from PTI)