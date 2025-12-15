403
Al Baraka Group Strengthens Unified Digital, IT, and Information Security Vision to Shape the Future of Banking
(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama I December 15, 2025
Al Baraka Group B.S.C)c) announced the successful conclusion of its Group Digital, IT, and Information Security Leadership Meeting, held from 25 to 27 November 2025 in Manama, Bahrain.
The high-level gathering brought together senior digital and technology executives from Al Baraka units in Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Tunisia, Bahrain, South Africa, Sudan, and Algeria.
The three-day forum advanced a single group-wide direction to accelerate digital transformation execution, deepen technology integration, and strengthen operational resilience, reinforcing Al Baraka’s position as a leading force shaping the next era of Islamic financial services.
The meeting highlighted the three foundational pillars of future banking—Digital, IT, and Information Security—as a single, integrated engine for sustainable growth: Digital to elevate customer experience and accelerate time-to-market; Information Technology to modernize core platforms, enable scale, and drive operational excellence; and Information Security to protect trust, manage risk, and embed resilience at every layer of the Group’s operations.
Strategic sessions addressed group-wide digital transformation, infrastructure readiness and cross-country integration, cybersecurity and risk management amid escalating global threats, AI moving from experimentation to measurable value, business continuity and digitalization, talent development, and core banking readiness to support modernization across subsidiaries.
The Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor stated:
“This meeting unifies Al Baraka Group’s digital strategy, reinforces our priorities, and strengthens our ability to deliver tangible results across all markets.”
The meeting concluded with clear strategic alignment and a unified direction that ensures the Group continues to advance its digital-era vision by accelerating transformation delivery, enhancing its security posture, and strengthening technology readiness across all Al Baraka Group units.
