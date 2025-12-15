403
Syrian Leader Extends Condolences to Trump After ISIS Assault
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Sunday conveyed his condolences to US President Donald Trump after an ISIS (Daesh) terrorist incident claimed the lives of three Americans in the countryside of Homs, pledging continued efforts to safeguard security and uphold stability in Syria and across the region.
According to a statement released by the presidency, Sharaa sent a telegram to Trump expressing his compassion over the killing of three American nationals, who lost their lives on Saturday near the historic city of Palmyra.
The Syrian leader denounced the assault and voiced the country’s solidarity with the victims’ families during this difficult time.
The statement further noted that Sharaa reiterated Syria’s dedication to ensuring security and public safety, while also working to strengthen stability throughout Syria and the broader region.
In the wake of the attack, Syrian security services initiated an operation on Sunday targeting ISIS terrorist cells in the Homs countryside, resulting in the detention of five suspects.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that two US soldiers and one civilian were killed, while three additional service members sustained injuries during an ambush carried out by an ISIS gunman in the desert area surrounding Palmyra.
US troops are deployed in Syria as part of an international coalition formed under US leadership in 2014 to combat ISIS. Syria formally joined this coalition on Nov. 12, 2025.
Since its establishment, the coalition has conducted military campaigns against ISIS in both Syria and Iraq, with participation from multiple countries, although Damascus had not previously been involved.
