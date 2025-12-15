Russian Army Injures Five People In Dnipropetrovsk Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Mykolaivka community of Synelnykove district, Russians used drones, injuring two men aged 29 and 42. Fires broke out, and infrastructure was damaged.

The Russian army also targeted Pavlohrad and Piatykhatky with drones, causing fires. Infrastructure and a transport company were damaged. The full extent of the damage is being assessed.

Using Grad multiple rocket launchers, Russian forces struck the Marganets community in Nikopol district.

According to updated information, yesterday afternoon, a 51-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, and a 19-year-old boy were injured in the attack on the area. All are receiving outpatient treatment.

Air defense forces shot down 22 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drone and artillery attacks have damaged houses, businesses, and vehicles.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service (DSNS)