Anti-Narcotics Department Dismantles Regional Drug Trafficking Network

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has dismantled a regional drug trafficking network and seized significant quantities of narcotics and an automatic firearm, as part of intensified operations targeting drug trafficking, smuggling, and distribution, a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Monday.The spokesperson said that AND personnel handled 14 major drug-related cases over the past several days, including the arrest of a regional gang involved in cross-border drug trafficking.According to the investigation, a specialized AND task force tracked intelligence indicating coordination between individuals inside Jordan and a regional trafficking network. The investigation led to the identification of three foreign nationals who entered the Kingdom and delivered large quantities of hashish to two local accomplices.Security forces identified the suspects' locations and carried out coordinated arrests. The three foreign suspects were apprehended inside their vehicle, while the two local suspects were arrested during a raid in the southern region of the Kingdom. Authorities seized 270 slabs of hashish and an automatic firearm in their possession.In parallel operations, the Anti-Narcotics Department handled 13 additional major cases, resulting in the arrest of 22 drug dealers and distributors, including two individuals classified as high-risk offenders.Among the most significant cases was an operation in the Ramtha District, where one of the most dangerous drug traffickers in the northern region was arrested following strong resistance to security forces. Authorities seized seven slabs of hashish and half a kilogram of crystal meth, and arrested an accomplice. A search of the accomplice's residence resulted in the seizure of seven additional slabs of hashish and 1,000 narcotic pills.In separate operations, AND personnel arrested a high-risk suspect in the Ruwaished District, seizing 8,000 narcotic pills, while another dealer was arrested in the Central Badia in possession of 18,000 pills. In Ma'an Governorate, authorities seized nine slabs of hashish from a drug dealer.In Madaba Governorate, five suspects involved in trafficking cocaine were identified, tracked, and arrested, with one kilogram of cocaine seized. Additional operations led to the seizure of 12 slabs of hashish south of the capital, 14,000 narcotic pills from three dealers east of the capital, and 24 slabs of hashish from a dealer north of the capital.Further raids east of the capital resulted in the seizure of 52 slabs of hashish, while 5,000 narcotic pills were seized from a dealer south of the capital. In the Central Badia, authorities seized 17 slabs of hashish from a suspect following a confirmed intelligence-led operation, while 5,000 pills were seized in Zarqa Governorate.In the final case, intelligence reports indicated that three suspects were transporting narcotics from Aqaba Governorate toward the capital. Security forces intercepted the vehicle, arrested the suspects, and seized six slabs of hashish.The Public Security Directorate reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing drug traffickers and dismantling organized criminal networks to safeguard public security and community safety.