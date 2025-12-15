403
Rights groups report another Palestinian detainee died in Israeli prison
(MENAFN) Rights groups reported on Sunday that another Palestinian detainee has died while in Israeli custody. Sakhr Ahmad Khalil Zghoul, 26, from Husan, west of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, passed away inside Ofer Prison, located west of Ramallah, according to a joint statement from the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs.
Details surrounding Zghoul’s death were not provided. He had been held without trial or charge under Israel’s administrative detention policy since June 11. His brother is also reportedly held without charge. This death comes just four days after another detainee from Husan died in custody.
Palestinian figures report that at least 86 detainees have died in Israeli prisons since October 2023, while rights groups estimate the number to be over 100. The joint statement condemned Israel’s detention system, stating it amounts to “nothing less than a systematic genocide.”
Palestinian authorities estimate that over 9,300 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel, including more than 50 women and roughly 350 children, in addition to detainees held in Israeli army camps.
