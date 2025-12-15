403
Person of Interest Held After Brown University Shooting
(MENAFN) Officials have taken a person of interest into custody following a shooting at Brown University in the United States that resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and left nine others wounded on Saturday, according to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, who spoke on Sunday.
“We are able to report that we have detained a person of interest involved in yesterday's shooting,” Smiley stated while addressing journalists.
Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez confirmed that the individual was apprehended earlier on Sunday morning but declined to share further information, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the ongoing probe.
He later clarified during a separate press briefing that the suspect is in their 20s, correcting earlier reports that had placed the person in their 30s.
Perez emphasized that authorities are not searching for additional suspects, though he stressed that investigative efforts are still underway.
Smiley reported that seven of the injured victims remain in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital, one person is listed as critical but stable, and another has already been released. “We are not releasing any information about the victims at this time,” he added.
The mayor also declared that the shelter-in-place directive affecting Brown University and nearby neighborhoods has been lifted.
In a separate announcement, University Provost Francis J. Doyle III said that “all remaining undergraduate, graduate and medical classes, exams, and papers or projects for the Fall 2025 semester will not take place as scheduled.”
