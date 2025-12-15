403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S., Ukrainian Delegations Hold Talks on Peace Plan in Berlin
(MENAFN) American and Ukrainian delegations concluded marathon talks in Berlin on Sunday, advancing a 20-point peace framework and economic initiatives, according to an official meeting summary.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and representatives from both nations engaged in discussions exceeding five hours, Witkoff confirmed via the US social media platform X.
The delegations conducted "in-depth" exchanges covering the peace proposal, economic strategies "and more," the readout indicated.
"A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," the statement added.
Germany facilitated the consultations ahead of Monday evening's expanded summit featuring Zelenskyy, European heads of state, and officials from the EU and NATO. Whether US representatives will attend remains undetermined.
Zelenskyy landed in Berlin Sunday for intensive negotiations on potential ceasefire terms and a peace structure with Russia.
Prior to the session, the Ukrainian leader revealed Kyiv now seeks direct bilateral security assurances from Washington, alongside guarantees from European nations and others, including Canada and Japan.
The gathering marks the latest in ongoing diplomatic efforts to establish a peace framework ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with previous negotiations held in Switzerland and the US.
Officials convened in Geneva last November, producing a "refined peace framework" that updated an earlier 28-point American blueprint.
Witkoff and Kushner subsequently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 2 to present the draft framework.
Follow-up discussions then occurred in Florida, which both parties characterized as constructive.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and representatives from both nations engaged in discussions exceeding five hours, Witkoff confirmed via the US social media platform X.
The delegations conducted "in-depth" exchanges covering the peace proposal, economic strategies "and more," the readout indicated.
"A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," the statement added.
Germany facilitated the consultations ahead of Monday evening's expanded summit featuring Zelenskyy, European heads of state, and officials from the EU and NATO. Whether US representatives will attend remains undetermined.
Zelenskyy landed in Berlin Sunday for intensive negotiations on potential ceasefire terms and a peace structure with Russia.
Prior to the session, the Ukrainian leader revealed Kyiv now seeks direct bilateral security assurances from Washington, alongside guarantees from European nations and others, including Canada and Japan.
The gathering marks the latest in ongoing diplomatic efforts to establish a peace framework ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with previous negotiations held in Switzerland and the US.
Officials convened in Geneva last November, producing a "refined peace framework" that updated an earlier 28-point American blueprint.
Witkoff and Kushner subsequently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 2 to present the draft framework.
Follow-up discussions then occurred in Florida, which both parties characterized as constructive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment